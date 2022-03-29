OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 207 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $141.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

