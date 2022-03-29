Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

