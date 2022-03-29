Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,261,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 244,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

