BNP Paribas Downgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. Trex has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,977,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

