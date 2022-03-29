Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

