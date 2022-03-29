OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,370 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE:F opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

