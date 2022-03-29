Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 826 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

