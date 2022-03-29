Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 3,812 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

