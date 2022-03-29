Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Citigroup stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

