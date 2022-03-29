RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 7,336 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.62%.

NuStar Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.