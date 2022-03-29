RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

