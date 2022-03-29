Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the February 28th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Vy Global Growth stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. Vy Global Growth has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the third quarter worth $3,695,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the third quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

