Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

