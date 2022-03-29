Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 186.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.