Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Increases By 167.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GRID opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

