Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Rises By 165.1%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NXJ stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.