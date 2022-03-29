Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

