Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 446.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

