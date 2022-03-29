RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 17,114 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ET opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

