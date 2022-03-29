840 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $210.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

