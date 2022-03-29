Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SGII stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

