American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $223.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXP. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $189.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.44. The company has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.