J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after buying an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

