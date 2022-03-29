Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,431,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,441,740 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,355 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE JHG opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

