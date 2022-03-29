Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,630,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $333.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.01 and a 200-day moving average of $338.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 156.76 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $272.14 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

