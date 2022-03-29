Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,474,671 shares of company stock valued at $89,304,035 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

