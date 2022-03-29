Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 343.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

