Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.