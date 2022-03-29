Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $482,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

