J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 170,066 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

