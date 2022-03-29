J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $288.36 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $250.57 and a 1-year high of $302.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

