Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.04. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,595,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $359.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.68. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $546.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

