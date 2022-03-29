Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

