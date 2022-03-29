National Bank of Canada FI Takes $2.33 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lazard by 14.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lazard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

