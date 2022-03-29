Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 332,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.