Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01.

