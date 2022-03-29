Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 38 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,225.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,064.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,302.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.95 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

