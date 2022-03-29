Morgan Stanley Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $179.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $179.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.