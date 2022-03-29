625 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

