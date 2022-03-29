Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $40,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

