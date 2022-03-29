Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.
