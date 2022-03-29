Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,371,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

