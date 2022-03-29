Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 753 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

