Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 243 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $57.75.

