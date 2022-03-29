Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $257,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day moving average is $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

