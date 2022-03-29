Signaturefd LLC Sells 113 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 6,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $327.81 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $278.29 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.32 and its 200 day moving average is $343.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

