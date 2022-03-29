Signaturefd LLC Purchases 399 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral stock opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.91 and a fifty-two week high of $337.34.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

