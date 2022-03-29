Signaturefd LLC Has $244,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $668.62 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

