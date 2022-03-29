$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. Copa has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 647,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Copa (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.