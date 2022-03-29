Morgan Stanley Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $30.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $23.03 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.